Video: Kevin de Bruyne’s fine dribbling leaves Luka Modric on the floor

In the 80th minute of tonight’s mammoth Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Kevin de Bruyne showed why he should be considered as the best midfielder in the world…

The Belgian picked up the ball on the halfway line and pulled off a clever turn to leave Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric scrambling on the floor.

The Manchester City star glided past Modric effortlessly.

Take a look at the 28-year-old’s effortless skill below:

Pictures from BT Sport.