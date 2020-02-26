Menu

Video: Matthijs De Ligt’s face dripping with blood during Juventus vs Lyon

Champions League
In the 28th minute of tonight’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Lyon, defender Matthijs de Ligt’s face was a bleeding mess after a collision.

The centre-back’s face was dripping with blood after teammate Alex Sandro fell onto the Dutchman after a Lyon free-kick. De Ligt was back on the field after being bandaged up.

Unfortunately Juventus conceded whilst De Ligt was on the sidelines getting treatment. Lucas Tousart gave Lyon the lead.

Take a look at the moment below:

