Video: Matthijs De Ligt’s face dripping with blood during Juventus vs Lyon

In the 28th minute of tonight’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Lyon, defender Matthijs de Ligt’s face was a bleeding mess after a collision.

The centre-back’s face was dripping with blood after teammate Alex Sandro fell onto the Dutchman after a Lyon free-kick. De Ligt was back on the field after being bandaged up.

Unfortunately Juventus conceded whilst De Ligt was on the sidelines getting treatment. Lucas Tousart gave Lyon the lead.

Take a look at the moment below:

BAH GAWD – he’s busted wide open! ? This stamp on Matthijs de Ligt head is painful viewing ?#OptusSport #UCL #LYOJUV pic.twitter.com/DdTLDYaUyl — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 26, 2020