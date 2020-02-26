Menu

Video: Real Madrid pounce on Man City mistakes as Isco scores with tidy finish

Manchester City
Posted by

In the 59th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Los Blancos punished a series of mistakes from Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Citizens lost the ball in midfield and tricky winger Vinicius Junior knocked Kyle Walker off the ball before skipping into the box and squaring the ball to Isco.

The Spain international made sure to make the most of the chance as he slotted the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the playmaker’s composed finish below:

Pictures from Bleacher Report Live and TNT.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Isco