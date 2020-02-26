Video: Real Madrid pounce on Man City mistakes as Isco scores with tidy finish

In the 59th minute of this evening’s Champions League knockout clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Los Blancos punished a series of mistakes from Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Citizens lost the ball in midfield and tricky winger Vinicius Junior knocked Kyle Walker off the ball before skipping into the box and squaring the ball to Isco.

The Spain international made sure to make the most of the chance as he slotted the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the playmaker’s composed finish below:

Madrid out of nothing! ? Isco pounces on the Man City mistake, listen to that roar from the home crowd! pic.twitter.com/mfD2tkbKA4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2020

Pictures from Bleacher Report Live and TNT.