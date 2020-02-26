Menu

Video: Vinicius Junior misses glorious chance for Real Madrid vs Man City

In the 29th minute of tonight’s Champions League knockout clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, Vinicius Junior had the opportunity to give Los Blancos the lead.

Ederson made a superb save to deny Karim Benzema’s header after Ferland Mendy’s pinpoint cross, the ball spilled out into the path of Vinicius.

The winger completely missed the ball from only a few yards out after sliding to the floor in an attempt to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the glorious chance below:

Pictures from Bleacher Report Live and TNT.

