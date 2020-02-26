Video: Watch as cynical Sergio Ramos takes his 26th career red card for Real Madrid vs Man City

You would think that Sergio Ramos has enough experience to ensure he doesn’t get sent off so much, but he’s managed it yet again in a huge moment for Real Madrid.

They were already rocking as Man City came from behind to take a 2-1 lead, but now Real will need to overcome that deficit in Manchester without their captain.

There really can’t be any complaints here, as it looks like one of the more cynical and obvious red cards you’ll ever see:

Sergio Ramos is OFF! The 2??6??th red card of his career ? Was he unlucky this time? ? pic.twitter.com/LfVVcU9UPo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2020

It’s also been confirmed that this was his 26th career red card too. The tie may not be over yet, but Man City must be feeling confident ahead of the second leg.