The future of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is reported as being in the hands of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Germany international is enjoying a superb season and has long been linked with a possible move to Anfield, and there’s now been another exciting update for Reds fans.

According to Sky Sports, Werner wants the move to Liverpool and it’s now just down to Klopp to give the club the green light to trigger his £50million buy-out clause.

This, of course, is not a foregone conclusion, with LFC hardly in need of more firepower up front due to already having one of the best attacks in world football.

While Werner is undoubtedly a top talent, it’s hard to see how he could start week in, week out for Liverpool when they also have Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on their books.

The 23-year-old could perhaps play more often elsewhere, and is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer.

Still, if Sky Sports are right that his preferred destination is Liverpool, then Klopp should perhaps do what’s required to complete this signing and work out a tactical shift that could allow him to fit in alongside Mane, Salah and Firmino.

It could be worth it to stop one of their Premier League rivals adding a world class forward to their squad next season.