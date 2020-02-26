‘Why is Kroos benched?’ – These Real Madrid fans react to lineup vs Man City

Zinedine Zidane has made three changes to the Real Madrid side that were defeated by Levante on the weekend ahead of tonight’s massive clash with Manchester City.

In defence, Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo at left-back. The Frenchman will have to stay focused at all times to keep Man City’s fierce attack at bay.

Promising midfielder Fede Valverde comes into the starting eleven for Toni Kroos in a move that has sparked controversy from some supporters.

Brazilian ace Vinicius Junior starts after Eden Hazard was injured during Los Blancos’ last match. Superstars Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale are on the bench for the Bernabeu outfit.

Take a look at Los Blancos’ lineup for tonight’s mammoth encounter below:

Here's how some Madrid supporters have reacted to Zidane's teamsheet:

Whilst it’s understandable to see some fans questioning Zidane for dropping Kross, this decision may make a whole load of sense giving Man City’s style of play.

Pep Guardiola’s team love to dominate the possession, so having two playmakers in Luka Modric and Kroos on the pitch could work against Los Blancos.

Valverde has been impressive since breaking into Madrid’s first team and the Uruguayan boasts the energy needed for the La Liga giants to really take the game to City.