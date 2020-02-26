Willian has said that Chelsea are willing to offer him a two-year contract but he wants three more years.

The Brazilian international has been a key player for the Blues since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk, netting 57 goals while providing 58 assists in 326 appearances across all competitions so far. Willian’s current contract with Chelsea expires this summer and he is yet to sign a new one. The 31-year-old has said that the West London club are offering him a two-year contract and are not willing to change it.

As quoted by the Mirror, he said: “Chelsea offered me two years, and they are not going to change what they offered. I said I wanted three more years. The situation is difficult because of this, I really don’t know if it will be possible. My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning the games for the remainder of the season.”

Willian has featured in 34 matches for Chelsea in 2019/20 so far, scoring five goals while providing as many assists. Having an experienced player like him could always be useful for the Blues but given that they have Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and later, Hakim Ziyech, there’s a good chance that the Brazilian international won’t be a regular for long. Hence, it would be suitable for Willian to sign a new two-year contract and then make a move elsewhere once it runs out.