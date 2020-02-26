Spanish legend David Villa revealed that he came very close to signing for Arsenal back when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

The 38-year-old played a major part in Spain winning the 2010 World Cup, scoring five goals during the tournament. A year after the victory in South Africa, Villa helped Barcelona win the Champions League and had a decent spell with the Blaugrana before joining Atletico Madrid in 2013.

The former Spanish international said that before joining Los Rojiblancos, he was “90%” sure of a move to Arsenal before the transfer fell through. Speaking to BBC Sport, Villa said: “We were in a lot of meetings and a lot of calls. I felt 90% in that moment that I [would] go to Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. But in that moment we didn’t arrive to the deal, Atletico Madrid arrived and in three or four days fixed everything.I don’t know what would have happened if I’d signed for Arsenal. I’m very happy that I signed for Atletico Madrid, not just for winning the league but for everything. I’m very happy to have made that choice.”

Villa eventually spent just the one season at Atleti in which, the club won La Liga and reached the Champions League final. After this he spent four years at New York City before finishing his career at Japanese club Vissel Kobe. The Spaniard also played a few matches for Melbourne City on loan from New York.

Had Villa joined Arsenal, things might’ve been different for the Gunners. Maybe they’d have done better in the Premier League back then and the Spaniard might’ve stayed in Europe for a few more years than he did.