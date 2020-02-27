Arrest made after alleged hacking of Pep Guardiola’s emails to sell details for £100k

A man has been arrested after claims that Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s emails were hacked with the intention of selling on the details within those messages.

As per BBC Sport, Manchester police have revealed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing but a 30-year-old has been released after being questioned.

It’s added that the alleged hacking occurred in 2017 and the details of the emails were obtained with the intention of selling them on for £100,000.

Further, BBC Sport note that the emails in question had details over player contracts and transfer talks, which of course would have been particularly sensitive.

City were alerted to the issue by the Sun and in turn contacted the police to investigate the matter further. It’s unclear what was discussed before they released the man in question, and what will be the next step towards clarifying the situation.

“Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating allegations made regarding the Computer Misuse Act,” a police spokesperson said. “A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

“He has been released under investigation.”

A City spokesperson added: “While we had terminated the services of this consultant and the company he was contracted to two years ago, we were unaware of the serious crimes he is alleged to have committed whilst working with us and the subsequent alleged attempts to profit from those crimes.

“It is a matter of public record that we have been the target of several criminal attacks through our IT systems in recent years.”