Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch, but they may face competition from around the Premier League.

The Gunners are still battling for a Champions League qualification route this season, and with positive signs under Mikel Arteta, they will undoubtedly look to strengthen the squad.

SEE MORE: Video: Mikel Arteta manages to take cheeky dig at Tottenham while discussing Aubameyang, Kane

Arteta himself will no doubt want to stamp his mark on the group too with his own players to fit his ideas, and so it will likely be an interesting summer in the transfer market.

According to the Daily Mail, via Sport Bild, Grillitsch has appeared on Arsenal’s transfer radar to strengthen their midfield, although it’s noted that he has a €25m release clause in place for Premier League sides.

It’s added that both Newcastle United and Southampton are also interested in the 24-year-old, and so it remains to be seen if Arsenal consider that a value-for-money deal and swoop ahead of their rivals for the Austrian international.

Grillitsch has made 24 appearances so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Predominantly used as a central midfielder with an ability to offer something in both phases of the game, time will tell if that €25m fee is enough to put Arsenal off and force them to look elsewhere, or if they try to press ahead and reach an agreement for a summer switch.

The fact that the Gunners, Southampton and Newcastle are all said to be interested is perhaps enough to suggest that there is real talent there.