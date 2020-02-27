Menu

“Not messing around” – These Arsenal fans respond to Mikel Arteta team selection vs Olympiacos

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s team news is in as they take on Olympiacos in the Europa League in tonight’s big game at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lead 1-0 from their first leg victory in Greece, but it seems manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood for taking risks with his team selection this evening.

MORE: La Liga giants eager for potential €55m transfer of want-away Arsenal star

It’s pretty much Arsenal’s best possible XI out there tonight, with Arteta clearly prioritising the Europa League this season, even if it’s not always a trophy that’s been highly rated by the biggest clubs.

Still, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the recent winners in this competition, and it’s a good potential route for Arsenal to get back into the Champions League.

More Stories / Latest News

AFC currently look unlikely to get a top four place in the Premier League, so could do with winning the Europa League in order to get back to competing in Europe’s top club competition again next season.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the team news…

More Stories Mikel Arteta