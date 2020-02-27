Arsenal’s team news is in as they take on Olympiacos in the Europa League in tonight’s big game at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners lead 1-0 from their first leg victory in Greece, but it seems manager Mikel Arteta is in no mood for taking risks with his team selection this evening.

It’s pretty much Arsenal’s best possible XI out there tonight, with Arteta clearly prioritising the Europa League this season, even if it’s not always a trophy that’s been highly rated by the biggest clubs.

Still, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the recent winners in this competition, and it’s a good potential route for Arsenal to get back into the Champions League.

AFC currently look unlikely to get a top four place in the Premier League, so could do with winning the Europa League in order to get back to competing in Europe’s top club competition again next season.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the team news…

