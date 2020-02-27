Loads of Arsenal fans are once again finding themselves frustrated with the lack of impact made by their big summer signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international just hasn’t settled at the Emirates Stadium despite the odd moment of magic this season, with fans seemingly getting fed up with seeing him under-perform.

Pepe will have been signed to make the difference in tight games like this one against Olympiacos tonight, but he’s letting the team down with his end product once again.

In fairness, he’s far from the only one who’s not been at it this evening, but it’s not surprising that he perhaps gets more attention than others, considering the hype that surrounded his arrival after a superb season for Lille last year.

Arsenal are drawing 0-0 at the break and have the luxury of a 1-0 first leg lead over their opponents, but manager Mikel Arteta is likely to want more in the second half.

Here’s how Gooners are taking it at the moment, with Pepe the main target of their anger…

Pepe is dead poor & the laziness to track back @arsenal #afc — kbkoh (@kohkb) February 27, 2020

Pepe first touch is very poor — ??????? (@TonyBriggsAFC) February 27, 2020

Jesus Arsenal this is poor. Everywhere on the pitch people are slowing the attacks down! Pepe more than anyone — Stuart Cross (@StuXross) February 27, 2020

Pepe. Poor decision making in final third defined. — VeeJay (@TweetNasedi) February 27, 2020

Pepe has been poor with the ball today.. So wasteful — Toshius Klay (@__Gitonga) February 27, 2020

Pepe has been poor in the first half. Hope it changes in the 2nd. #ARSOLY — Aezaz Ali (@AliInExile) February 27, 2020

Very poor half! Need to massively pick the pace up! Though Pepe was particularly poor, his touch and general decision making and execution hasn’t been great at all! #ARSOLY — Andy (@AndyInYorks23) February 27, 2020

I hope Arteta talk same sense in to thy head. Bellerin should quite soccer and model. Send pepe back to France, I am sick of his show boots. Same one need to tell him(pepe) this is not Sunday game.#Arsenal #ARSOLY — Arsenalfanatic (@ETHIO34) February 27, 2020