“Very poor” – Arsenal star singled out for another underwhelming performance by these frustrated fans

Arsenal FC
Loads of Arsenal fans are once again finding themselves frustrated with the lack of impact made by their big summer signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international just hasn’t settled at the Emirates Stadium despite the odd moment of magic this season, with fans seemingly getting fed up with seeing him under-perform.

Pepe will have been signed to make the difference in tight games like this one against Olympiacos tonight, but he’s letting the team down with his end product once again.

In fairness, he’s far from the only one who’s not been at it this evening, but it’s not surprising that he perhaps gets more attention than others, considering the hype that surrounded his arrival after a superb season for Lille last year.

Nicolas-Pepe-in-action-for-Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe is having another quiet game for Arsenal

Arsenal are drawing 0-0 at the break and have the luxury of a 1-0 first leg lead over their opponents, but manager Mikel Arteta is likely to want more in the second half.

Here’s how Gooners are taking it at the moment, with Pepe the main target of their anger…

