Video: Emotional Aubameyang attempts to explain horror-miss for Arsenal against Olympiacos

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was clearly emotional after Arsenal’s Europa League exit as he spoke with BT Sport after the game.

Watch his interview in the video clip below, with the Gabon international looking like he had to fight back the tears at moments as he reflected on the shock defeat to Olympiacos.

"It's very hard, very tough." A crestfallen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggles to find the words to explain his last-minute miss which saw Arsenal fall out of the Europa League. ? @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/QUr6dDRIfc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

Aubameyang attempted to explain his horror-miss at the death, and says it may have been down to tiredness and cramp, though he didn’t want to use that as an excuse.

Arsenal are now set to go into March without European football for the first time since 1999.