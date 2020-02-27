Arsenal legend Lee Dixon gave some pretty sensible advice to Shkodran Mustafi before the Gunners’ shocking home defeat to Olympiacos that saw them crash out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Mustafi has been much improved of late after a pretty difficult Arsenal career, and one can understand the German defender enjoying himself a little bit and rewarding himself with a recent trendy new hairdo.

Still, Dixon was having none of it and slammed Mustafi, telling him he needs to calm down and keep on performing at a high level before getting carried away.

And while Mustafi was not solely to blame for Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Olympiacos, he was one of a number of players who simply weren’t at their best on the night.

This could serve as a useful reminder for the 27-year-old, with Arsenal’s recent mini-run of good form really not enough to be a cause for celebration at a club of this size.

“He [Mustafi] seriously needs to have a word with himself and pipe down a little bit,” Dixon had told the Handbrake Off podcast, as quoted by the Metro.

“Bang me 25 appearances out and 15 clean sheets then he can do what he likes with his hair and his sunglasses.

“Just sit back down for a bit and carry on churning the results out.”