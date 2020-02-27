Arsenal defeat sees them achieve unwanted feat for first time since 1999

Arsenal will not play European football in March for the first time since all the way back in 1999 after their defeat to Olympiacos in the Europa League this evening.

The Gunners collapsed after winning 1-0 away in Greece in the first leg of this tie, only to somehow manage a 2-1 home loss at the Emirates Stadium tonight to go out on away goals.

This will be the first year since 1999 that Arsenal do not play European football in March. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) February 27, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brilliant goal late on in extra time that looked like being enough to send Arsenal through, but they then conceded an even later goal to be dumped out of the competition they reached the final of last season.

It’s remarkable how far Arsenal have fallen in such a short space of time, with fans of the north London giants used to seeing them put some kind of run together in Europe.

Even though AFC often under-achieved in the Champions League, they were at least regulars in the competition, but they now can’t even stay in the Europa League beyond February.

This was also the first time Arsenal have ever failed to progress from a European tie after winning the first leg away from home…