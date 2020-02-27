Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly pushing for the club to seal the transfer of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The Frenchman is said to have made up his mind about leaving the Gunners at the end of this season and Atletico are keen on the deal, which could cost around €55million, according to Don Balon.

Lacazette has long been considered one of the finest forwards in Europe, though it’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations in his time at Arsenal.

With just 44 goals in 112 games for the north London side, and being due to turn 29 this May, it might actually be a good idea for Arsenal to cash in on Lacazette now.

Atletico could do with more options up front and may view the former Lyon man as an upgrade on Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa, but Arsenal might not actually miss him too much.

Even without signing a replacement, Mikel Arteta has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah as other decent options up front.

