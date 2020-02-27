Chelsea have reportedly identified RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as a transfer target this summer to bolster their defensive options.

The Blues continue to hang on to fourth place in the Premier League table this season, and it remains to be seen if they can do so through the final 11 games of the campaign.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be a major boost in being able to attract the top players this summer as Frank Lampard will look to strengthen his squad, while it seems pretty clear where he needs reinforcements.

Having conceded 37 goals in 27 league games to date, that gives Chelsea the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, shoring things up at the back must be a priority for Lampard ahead of next season, and according to The Mirror, Upamecano could be seen as the ideal partner for Antonio Rudiger at the back, while a left-back is also said to be on the agenda for Chelsea.

It’s specifically noted in the report above that Arsenal have also been linked with an interest in the 21-year-old as they too have problems in defence, while the Sun add that he has a £50m release clause in his current contract with Leipzig.

With that in mind, it could be a major blow for the Gunners if Chelsea are also interested, as history would suggest that they have the financial power to give cause for concern for Arsenal in terms of potentially now missing out on their defensive target.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with a deal already officially announced for Hakim Ziyech this summer, Chelsea may be plotting more moves already as they look to significantly strengthen their squad over the summer.