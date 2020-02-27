Blow for Man United as Solskjaer confirms Martial injury ahead of Brugge clash

Manchester United have been hit by an injury blow ahead of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash against Club Brugge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed to MUTV that Anthony Martial is missing tonight’s clash with the Belgian outfit due to an injury.

Solskjaer told MUTV that the forward ‘didn’t feel right’ after yesterday’s training session. The United boss also added that he doesn’t yet know how long the Frenchman will be sidelined for.

January loan signing Odion Ighalo replaces Martial in the starting lineup, these supporters are delighted to see that the boyhood United fan has been handed his first start for the club.

Solskjaer explained Martial’s absence to MUTV before the game:

Martial has led the Red Devils’ line since Marcus Rashford’s long-term setback, even a medium-term injury to the former Monaco star would be a devastating blow to United at this stage of the season.

It’s a real shame to see that Martial has been sidelined just as he seemed to hit a prolific run of form. The Frenchman has scored in his last three matches for the Red Devils.

With Martial injured, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood are the only players with senior experience that are capable of leading the line.

This leaves the Red Devils worryingly short-staffed up top as Greenwood is also used as a winger.