It’s always a cynical move when a club treats a player more like an investment rather than a person, but if there’s money to be made then clubs will always look to exploit that.

We’ve seen the issues that Man City have had with financial fair play in recent weeks, so any chance to increase the money coming into the club will be encouraged, and it’s easy to see why players will be bought only to be sold on for a profit.

That seems to be situation surrounding Jeremie Boga right now, with Chelsea and Sassuolo looking for different things when it comes to his future.

According to a report from Football-Italia, The Serie A side have been in talks with Chelsea to remove his €15m buy back clause, with Sassuolo looking to take full control over his future.

You have to think that Chelsea would be due some money if they agreed to waive that clause, but there’s no mention of a figure at this point.

There could be a further twist with the report going on to suggest that Chelsea are keen to buy him back purely to sell him on again for a profit, but nothing has been agreed yet.

It sounds like whatever happens, Chelsea will make some money from the situation.