Chelsea could reportedly see Tammy Abraham ruled out through injury again as he aggravated his ankle problem after the defeat to Bayern Munich this week.

The 22-year-old has been a vital figure up top for the Blues so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances.

With Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi struggling to offer a consistent source of goals up front, the England international has been an important part of Frank Lampard’s plans this season, but there could be a fresh blow on the way.

Abraham came off the bench to feature in Chelsea’s clash with Bayern Munich in their Champions League round-of-16 tie first leg encounter at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, following on from his 19-minute run out against Tottenham on Saturday.

That came after an ankle injury ruled him out against Manchester United, and now The Daily Mail have reported that he may have re-injured that same ankle in his warm down after the defeat to Bayern.

It now remains to be seen what further tests and scans reveal, as that will ultimately dictate whether or not Abraham faces a fresh spell on the sidelines and if he will be a doubt for some key games coming up for Chelsea across all competitions.

Lampard’s side are just three points clear in fourth place in the Premier League table with 11 games to go, as they continue to battle for Champions League qualification.

With that in mind, they’ll be desperate to avoid any slip-ups against Bournemouth this weekend, while they face Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup next Tuesday night.

That’s followed by games against Everton and Aston Villa before the return leg against Bayern, and so having Abraham available and at full fitness will be of huge importance for Chelsea if they are to come through that period with a positive result.

Time will tell if that’s possible or not once a clearer picture is built on the latest ankle issue, but it’s far from ideal for Lampard to have a doubt over his most consistent frontman heading into those games.