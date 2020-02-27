Daniel Sturridge rejected Premier League return in January to focus on Champions League ambitions

We’re used to English players being linked with a return to the Premier League as soon as they decide to move abroad, so it’s refreshing when they decide to try and stick it out.

Daniel Sturridge is clearly a special player and there’s no telling how good he could’ve been if it wasn’t for injuries, but he missed so much time at Liverpool that he was eventually replaced and phased out.

He’s now doing well in Turkey with Trabzonspor, where he’s crafted a great partnership with Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth. Sorloth is the one taking most of the headlines, but they are only one point off the top of the league.

According to a report from Sportwitness, Sturridge turned down a move to Aston Villa in January and would turn them down again in the Summer as he hopes to qualify for the Champions League with his current side.

A lot could depend on how they end the season, so a fall off in form may change his mind about the Summer, but it would be interesting to see how he fared in the Champions League with a weaker team.