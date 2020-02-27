El Clásico Match Predictions

Premier Bet are one of Africa’s biggest betting companies, offering numerous markets on the biggest sports leagues at www.premierbet.com. The Premier Bet website offers a wide range of features for players to use to enhance their betting experience. With a great weekend of football in store, Premier Bet’s resident tipster Mr. Predictor has provided us with his preview to the weekend games.

The first game I’m looking at is Real Madrid v Barcelona in the second El Clasico match of the season. Neither team has been at their best this season but they’re still much better than any other side in Spain. Real are chasing a first win over their rivals since 2017, a result that would put them top of the table. They’re unbeaten at the Bernabeu in La Liga this season but they lost at home to Manchester City on Wednesday (their second defeat in a row). Barcelona have won four league games in a row but they’ve only picked up five wins from 12 away league games this season, although they did get a boost with Gerard Pique expected to be fit to feature. I think that the main aim for both sides will be to avoid defeat. This is the final game on the Football Jackpot King list on www.footballjackpotking.com, where players can win huge cash prizes with 18 correct selections. I’ll be choosing a Draw for this game.

Another game that could ultimately decide the title is in Italy, where Juventus play Inter in the Derby d’Italia. It’s also a clash between the last two men to manage Chelsea. Having been top of the table fewer than three weeks ago, Antonio Conte’s Inter could find themselves nine points behind Juventus after this game. They’re third right now and have lost their last two domestic games. They’ve only beaten the Old Lady once since 2012 and Maurizio Sarri’s side haven’t lost any of their last 33 home games in the Serie A. I see a Home Win but the Both Teams to Score market looks good. Incidentally, there have been a lot of late goals in Inter’s recent games, so this would be a good opportunity to take advantage of the Cash Out feature on the Premier Bet Official Site. You can use this tool to either protect your winnings or minimise your losses by cashing out your bet during the game.

The big game in England is on Sunday as Aston Villa play Manchester City in the EFL Cup final. This is the third year in a row that City will take part in the final, having lifted the trophy in three of the last four seasons. They are obviously huge favourites to do so again, especially after Wednesday’s win over Real Madrid, although they did suffer an injury blow with Aymeric Laporte coming off, as per Sky Sports. Aston Villa have lost all three of their games since they beat Leicester in the semi-finals and their previous meeting with City this season ended in a humiliating 6-1 defeat at Villa Park. I think Manchester City will win comfortably again. Manchester City to Win with Over 2.5 Goals is my tip, while you can also get odds of 1.45 for City to win on the 1:0 Handicap.

There’s also Premier League action this weekend. Newcastle v Burnley is another game on Premier Bet’s Football Jackpot King list. The main concern for Newcastle right now is how to score goals and it’s now been three Premier League games since they last managed to find the net. The Magpies have now won just two of their last ten games in the Premier League and are in danger of slipping toward the relegation zone. Burnley, on the other hand, are tenth after four wins in their last five games. I expect them to beat Newcastle for the second time this season and I think it would be a wise selection for the Football Jackpot King, too.

The late game in the Premier League on Saturday is Watford v Liverpool. As form goes, these sides couldn’t be much different. I’d back Liverpool in most matches and Watford haven’t won any of their last five games in the Premier League. Should Liverpool win, they’ll claim the record for consecutive wins in the Premier League. The Reds have won eight of their last ten games against Watford and I can only see another victory this time. One man to look out for is Mohamed Salah, who has scored eight goals in five games against Watford. You can bet on him to be an Anytime Scorer at odds of 1.85 this time.

