Video: Fred makes it 4-0 to Manchester United as Lingard bags rare assist

Fred has tapped in a simple goal to make it 4-0 to Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Club Brugge tonight.

The Red Devils are strolling through to the next round as they thrash their opponents in what has been a very enjoyable evening for the Old Trafford crowd.

United have played some fine football and have been able to enjoy themselves on the pitch, with things going so well that even Jesse Lingard got an assist.

The England international has not had the best season, but he did well to set up Fred for the tap-in in the video above.