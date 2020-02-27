All eyes will be on the Bernabeu on Sunday night as Real Madrid host rivals Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clasico.

The Catalan giants opened up a two-point lead last weekend as they will hold a key advantage heading into the encounter.

However, both sides were left disappointed in midweek, Real Madrid more so, as they failed to secure wins in the Champions League as Los Blancos fell to a defeat at home to Manchester City while Barcelona were held to a draw away at Napoli.

In turn, they will both be desperate to get back to winning ways this weekend, and the visitors will seemingly be handed a major injury boost ahead of the crunch showdown.

According to AS, Gerard Pique has suggested privately that he will be fit to face Real Madrid, despite having seemingly picked up an ankle problem late on against Napoli.

The issue forced him to limp off and be replaced by Clement Lenglet, but the report above claims that the Spanish stalwart doesn’t even need further tests on the ankle and is expected to be passed fit to start for Barca against their rivals.

That is a huge boost for coach Quique Setien for two main reasons. Firstly, the experience and quality that Pique offers in his defence, as the 33-year-old has played in countless Clasicos during his career and will be a vital presence in the backline.

Further, with Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto already sidelined due to injury, coupled with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, the last thing Barcelona need is another key player to be ruled out.

In turn, it remains to be seen if the reports are accurate and Pique is named in the squad, but the signs are certainly positive at this stage based on the report above.