Tottenham are reportedly set to be handed a boost as it’s suggested that Harry Kane could be eyeing a return to action in early April.

The 26-year-old had to undergo surgery on his injured hamstring last month, and as per the Guardian at the start of February, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho suggested that he expected his talismanic striker to be available only for the last couple of games of the season.

Considering Kane has scored 17 goals in just 25 games so far this campaign as he has been a pivotal figure for Tottenham yet again, that would have been a huge blow if his absence was to stretch almost to the end of the year.

However, according to The Sun, it’s now suggested that Kane is in fact eyeing a return to action in early April, thus making himself available or a number of games to end the season in what could be a huge boost for Mourinho and Tottenham.

Should that timeline prove to be more accurate than Mourinho’s, Kane would be available to feature in around six Premier League games, as well as any additional cup competitions, thus giving Spurs a major lift as they continue to pursue a top-four finish.

After their defeat to rivals Chelsea at the weekend, they’re now four points adrift of their objective, and without their prolific goalscorer leading their charge, doubts are understandably emerging over their ability to leapfrog their rivals between now and the end of the season.

With Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son also absent due to injury, it’s a difficult period for Mourinho, but he will be buoyed by the suggestion that Kane could return earlier than anticipated to give them a timely boost in the business end of the season.