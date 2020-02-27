Menu

Video: Odion Ighalo scores first goal for Manchester United after flowing team move

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Odion Ighalo has scored his first goal for Manchester United after a flowing team move against Club Brugge in tonight’s Europa League clash.

Watch the video below as the Nigerian goal poacher opens his account for the Red Devils, making it 2-0 in tonight’s game at Old Trafford.

Ighalo joined United on loan this January and is not exactly the big name some fans will have been hoping for.

Still, he’s here to do a job as cover for Marcus Rashford and he’s doing it, with this kind of finish sure to be enough to make him a cult hero at United.

