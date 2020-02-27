Key role Jurgen Klopp’s wife Ulla played in extending Liverpool stay and snubbing exit

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope that Jurgen Klopp stays on Merseyside for the foreseeable future as they continue to enjoy success under him.

After lifting the Champions League last season, they’ve collected a couple of trophies already this year and are closing in on a highly-anticipated Premier League title too.

In turn, the German tactician has established himself as a hugely popular figure among the Anfield faithful, and he will continue to do so if he carries on winning silverware.

Coupled with the progress that the club has made on and off the pitch, they’ll want him to stick around for a while yet and as reported by the Daily Star, via the Athletic, his wife, Ulla, perhaps has had a major influence in him extending his stay on Merseyside already.

It’s claimed that while there were fears that Klopp would move on in 2022 before he signed his extension before Christmas to keep him at Liverpool until 2024, it was Ulla who convinced him to stay even longer as she is said to love Merseyside and prefers what is regarded as a normal life in England.

Not that the pressure and spotlight isn’t heavy in England as a Premier League boss, but perhaps the media and scrutiny at Barcelona and Real Madrid isn’t something that she was particularly keen on.

Further, it’s added that Klopp’s lack of Spanish-speaking ability could also put him off from taking a job in La Liga in the more immediate future, and so it sounds as though Liverpool fans can rest easy in the knowledge that their current boss probably isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.