According to the Times (subscription required), Harvey Elliott is set to sign a three-year professional contract with Liverpool during the summer.

The tricky winger is eligible to sign professional terms as soon as he turns 17 in April, but pen won’t be put to paper until after the season ends to ensure the contract runs until 2023.

Given Elliott’s impressive start to life at Anfield we’re sure that the Reds would’ve liked to tie the ace down to longer than a three-year deal, however this is the maximum contract length that Elliott would be able to sign.

Elliott joined the Reds last summer after making waves with Fulham, the ace made his debut for the Cottagers aged just 15.

The attacker is also the youngest player ever to feature in the Premier League.

The ace’s transfer fee wasn’t agreed upon last summer, so a tribunal will determine the figure. The Independent report that Fulham demanded £7m to £10m from Liverpool last summer.

More Stories / Latest News Pochettino ready to scrap pre-contract agreement with Man United following major development Manchester United closely following 21-year-old tipped to cost astronomical transfer fee La Liga giants eager for potential €55m transfer of want-away Arsenal star

Elliott has made seven first-team appearances for Liverpool this season, the England youth international has made one outing off the bench in the Premier League so far this term.

Elliott has had the chance to impress in cup clashes for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp could award the ace another opportunity in Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea next week.

The Reds have fielded their youngsters in every other round of the competition in order to give their stars a rest, it’s hard to see Klopp changing from this against Chelsea.