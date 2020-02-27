It’s easy to think that most release clauses are static and will last for the duration of a contract, but it’s becoming more common to hear about clauses with expiring dates.

Timo Werner has been talked up in recent weeks after his best ever season for RB Leipzig, and it appears that he could be on the move this Summer.

Liverpool have been touted as a likely destination, but this news from The Athletic (subscription required) does suggest they might need to get a move on.

It’s suggested that he does have a buy out clause for £51m, but that will expire in April so Liverpool will need to act next month if they want to secure him for that price.

There’s some good news in that for the fans though, because it’s reported that he will come in to challenge for a place in the front three, and not to replace anyone who would be leaving.

You do have to wonder if he would be happy with a back up role at this stage in his career, but it would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp if he had a quality option from the bench who could play anywhere in the front three.

It sounds like we might hear a lot more about this in the next few weeks.