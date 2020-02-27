Liverpool to offer key star new contract worth more than £200,000-a-week

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are opening talks over a mammoth new contract worth £50m for defender Virgil van Dijk.

It’s claimed that the Merseyside outfit are prepared to offer the Dutchman a marquee contract that could essentially last until the centre-back’s retirement.

The Reds signed the former Celtic star from Southampton two years ago for £75m, as per BBC Sport, the superstar still has three-and-a-half-years left on his current contract.

Football Insider add that Liverpool’s owners, FSG, are keen on tying the Dutchman down to new terms before next season. It’s reported that the defender could be offered a new deal worth more than £200,000-a-week.

A guaranteed 200k-a-week figure may be out of Van Dijk’s reach though as Football Insider claim that Liverpool would likely offer a deal that would be bolstered by performance-related and loyalty bonuses.

A deal of this nature is likely to be worth more than £50m.

The report highlights that the 28-year-old currently earns an initial wage of £125,00-a-week.

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the world’s best centre-backs since his move to Anfield. The Dutchman has become a leader for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he’s barely put a foot wrong since arriving.

The Netherlands international won the PFA Player of the Year award last year and also come second to Barcelona great Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk has looked just as solid this season, the Dutchman has played all of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season – even scoring 4 goals to put his side on the brink of achieving history.