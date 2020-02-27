Video: Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku scores jammiest goal ever whilst lying down

Romelu Lukaku has just scored one of the luckiest goals of his career with Inter Milan’s equaliser against Ludogorets tonight.

Watch below as Lukaku’s initial header is saved, only for it to bounce back off him and into the back of the net, all while he’s lying on the pitch!

The Belgium international has been in superb form for Inter this season, but it’s also clear that everything is going for him in a way that it just wasn’t at Manchester United.

Alexis Sanchez was even involved in the build-up here, with the San Siro proving a great rehabilitation centre for Man Utd flops!

This Lukaku goal ? The Inter man was thanking his lucky stars after this slice of fortune!#OptusSport #UEL pic.twitter.com/rJEgtRfcYQ — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 27, 2020