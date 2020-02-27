Liverpool have reportedly received a transfer boost as Timo Werner is holding out for a move to Anfield and prioritising them over Man Utd and Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists in just 33 appearances for RB Leipzig.

With those numbers in mind, it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest from some of the top clubs around Europe.

According to the Mirror though, via the Athletic, it’s suggested that although both Man Utd and Barcelona have already made official offers for the German international, he is holding out for a move to Liverpool instead.

It’s noted that his release clause stands at £51m until the end of April, and so if the Merseyside giants are interested, then they will be wise to swoop sooner rather than later and beat the competition for the prolific forward.

Based on the report above though, it sounds as though they hold a huge advantage already if Werner’s desire is to play for them, and so time will tell if an agreement is reached between the two clubs firstly and if he can then agree on personal terms to seal a move to Anfield.

There is one potential concern hanging over a move to Liverpool though, and that’s convincing Werner that he will play a prominent role in Jurgen Klopp’s side despite the presence of his preferred attacking trident consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, as per the report above.

Those three have been brilliant over the past two years, and so Werner will no doubt have his work cut out for him in trying to displace one of them in the starting XI.

That said, the opportunity to play for Liverpool and to compete for major trophies will surely be more important, but Man Utd and Barcelona seemingly remain a threat for now until Liverpool make their move.