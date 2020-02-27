Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise onto the club’s in-form new-boy Bruno Fernandes after another fine performance.

The Portugal international has been a big hit since joining Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon in January, and many fans will feel he was well worth the wait after such lengthy speculation linking their club with him.

Scholes is clearly impressed with what he’s seen from Fernandes so far, as he described him as “sensational” after watching him in action as United thrashed Club Brugge in the Europa League tonight.

“What do I like about Bruno? Everything so far,” Scholes said on BT Sport, as quoted by Utd Report.

“Creativity. His awareness on the pitch. Before the ball comes to him he knows what’s around him.

“He’s sensational — you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn’t get him in the summer.”

This is high praise indeed from a player who was one of the greatest midfielders to ever pull on the famous Man Utd shirt, so fans will be glad to see their former star clearly rates what Fernandes is bringing to this team.

The 25-year-old can surely only get better as well, so it looks like it’s going to be great watching him in the years to come.