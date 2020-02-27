Video: Man United boss Solskjaer jokes about Fred’s goal drought after Europa League brace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has jokingly admitted he thought it would be a long time before he saw Fred score a goal for the club.

The Brazilian midfielder netted a surprise brace against Club Brugge in the Europa League tonight, scoring for the first time since his single goal for United against Wolves last season.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be alive the next time he scored a goal!” ? Ole was just as shocked as everyone else inside Old Trafford to see @Fred08oficial's name on the scoresheet! ??? pic.twitter.com/lYdyMXc3EH — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 27, 2020

Solskjaer admits he and Fred have had a long-running joke between themselves about his goal drought, but the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has certainly improved his form of late.

United fans will be delighted to see he’s now adding goals to his game too!