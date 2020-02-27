Man Utd could reportedly sacrifice David De Gea this summer in order to raise transfer funds to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils are in a strong position when it comes to goalkeeping options as Sergio Romero is their current No.2 while Dean Henderson continues to impress on loan at Sheffield United.

Further, they also snapped up youngster Nathan Bishop in January, and so that would seemingly give them short-term and long-term options in that department.

With that in mind, Goal.com have suggested that De Gea could be sold this summer to raise transfer funds, while they appear to have options already available to them to replace him.

However, it’s added that should Paul Pogba move on, that could result in the Spaniard remaining at Old Trafford, and so it appears as though the Red Devils are only willing to lose one star player this summer with the bigger picture in mind.

Juventus and PSG are touted as possible destinations for De Gea, but it remains to be seen if they decide to sell depending on what happens with Pogba, with speculation rife for months that he could move on this summer.

It surely won’t be a popular decision though given the shot-stopper’s influence and importance for Man Utd for several years now, and selling their top names will never be seen as a positive thing regardless of what the long-term gain is.

Nevertheless, the report above seemingly opens the door to a potential De Gea exit this summer, and there is an argument to suggest that Man Utd could deal with it well given Romero’s presence and Henderson’s ability to challenge him for the No.1 spot should the opportunity open up.