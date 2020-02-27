Man Utd will look to finish the job against Club Brugge in their Europa League round-of-32 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils grabbed an away goal in a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week, and so they hold a key advantage heading into the return leg at home.

SEE MORE: Man Utd linked with shock transfer decision to raise funds for summer spending

With Everton away to consider on Sunday followed by FA Cup duty next week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need a deep squad to ensure his side continue to compete on multiple fronts and although there are still missing players, he is set to receive positive news this week.

As noted by the club’s official site, neither Axel Tuanzebe nor Tim Fosu-Mensah will be available against Brugge as they’re still not considered fit enough, and so they’ll join Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant on the sidelines.

However, there is better news for Man Utd fans and Solskjaer, as it’s suggested that Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes could all feature as well as January loan signing Odion Ighalo.

“We had a couple of knocks in training but hopefully they’ll be okay,“ Solskjaer is quoted as saying in the report above. “We’ve got a strong and fit 25-man squad and it was a good session. We’re looking stronger.”

McTominay and Greenwood both missed the first leg as they’ve had a spell on the sidelines, and so getting those two back will be a major boost for the Red Devils given their contribution in midfield and up front respectively so far this season.

It isn’t quite a full squad just yet, but Man Utd are getting there and they’ll hope having those options and ability to change things if necessary will be a crucial factor in their ability to enjoy a successful end to the campaign.