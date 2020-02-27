Manchester United are reportedly following Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard closely as he impresses on loan at Real Sociedad this season.

The Norway international looks one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, having shown what he can do when given regular playing time in La Liga this season.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd are now keeping close tabs on him, though the report goes on to say that any offer for the player would have to be ‘astronomical’ for Real Madrid to consider letting him go.

Odegaard seems just what United need right now after a difficult season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side often lacking spark and creativity in the final third.

The January signing of Bruno Fernandes has helped a little, but Red Devils fans will surely be hoping for more signings to replace flops such as Jesse Lingard in attacking midfield.

Odegaard seems ideal, and at 21 will only continue to get better with experience.

However, if it really takes an ‘astronomical’ figure to persuade Madrid to sell, it remains to be seen if this would really be the best value deal MUFC can find on the market this summer.