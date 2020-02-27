Video: David Luiz blunder sees Olympiacos take shock lead at Arsenal

David Luiz did not cover himself in glory here as he failed to really attack the ball as Arsenal went behind to Olympiacos.

Watch the goal video blow as the Greek side take a surprise lead at the Emirates Stadium to make it 1-1 on aggregate in this Europa League tie.

Luiz did not get close enough to his man or to the ball, which is just so sloppy from an experienced player of his calibre.

The Gunners named a strong line up tonight in an attempt to put this tie to bed, but it’s not gone at all to plan so far after a poor performance.