Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to snub Manchester United for the Real Madrid job.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine has a pre-contract agreement with Man Utd chief Ed Woodward, but he’s become ‘very attentive’ to the situation at Real Madrid following some recent poor results.

Real have just one win in their last five in all competitions, and back-to-back defeats against Levante in La Liga and Manchester City in the Champions League may have put manager Zinedine Zidane in real danger.

Don Balon suggest this could see Pochettino scrap his deal with United and pounce for the potential opening at the Bernabeu instead.

The former Spurs boss is undoubtedly one of the finest in the world at what he does, and can’t really be blamed for perhaps aiming higher than the MUFC job right now.

The Red Devils aren’t the force they used to be, and may not even be in the Champions League next season.

Pochettino would have better resources and a better shot at winning major honours in Madrid, and it seems he fancies his chances of an opening there soon enough.