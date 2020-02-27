Porn star claims mystery footballer DM’ed her on Instagram and gives cryptic clues

Porn star Lana Rhoades has claimed that she received direct messages from a mystery footballer and has given some cryptic clues over who it could be.

The 23-year-old has a huge following of her own with 7.7m followers on Instagram, and so evidently she is well known around the world.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo left stunned as Georgina Rodriguez surprises him with birthday gift

As reported by the Daily Star, she has now revealed that she was direct messaged by a soccer player who has a £61.7m contract.

Further, she reveals that he has 43 million followers, but refuses to go into more detail and certainly stops short of naming the footballer in question.

Unsurprisingly, the guesses have started to roll in but unless Rhoades is willing to name the player or the pair perhaps strike up a romance off the back of the messages, it will potentially remain a mystery.