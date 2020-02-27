Porto ace Jesus Corona performed an absolutely stunning piece of trickery in tonight’s Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Watch below as the Mexican winger manages two nutmegs in quick succession during a quite scintillating run down the right-hand side.

Pulling off one of these skill moves is impressive enough, but to do it twice in one run is something else.

We could watch this again and again, though it’s not much consolation for Porto fans as their side crashed out of the Europa League thanks to a 5-2 aggregate defeat.