Real Madrid launch desperate attempt to have Sergio Ramos available for Man City return leg

It’s always astonishing when a world class player has one huge flaw that they just can’t seem to get over, and for Sergio Ramos that flaw is keeping himself on the pitch for the whole game.

It was always going to be difficult for Real Madrid to go to The Eithad and overturn the first leg defeat anyway, but going without their captain after he was sent off just made things worse.

You could argue that he was sacrificing himself to prevent a 3-1 defeat which may have been insurmountable, but it looked like one of the most obvious red cards you’ll see.

As reported by Cadenaser, Real plan to appeal that red card to try and have him available for the return leg.

It’s hard to see how it could be overturned, it looks like a foul and a player one-on-one with the keeper, in a central position just outside the 18 yard box is almost the dictionary definition of a clear goal-scoring opportunity, so it looks like nothing more than a desperate attempt.