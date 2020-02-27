Tottenham are reportedly interested in potentially rivalling Roma for the transfer of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old has had a superb season on loan at Roma this term, looking back to his best and perhaps showing he could be worth giving another chance to in the Premier League.

Still, it perhaps looks unlikely that Smalling has a future at Man Utd, with Calciomercato reporting that the Red Devils are ready to let him go for around £17million.

The report claims Tottenham are also eyeing Smalling’s situation, so it could be that the England international is reunited with his former United manager Jose Mourinho.

Spurs could do with more defensive options at the moment, with Jan Vertonghen due to be out of contract this summer and a revamp of this squad looking needed after a frustrating campaign.

Smalling has shown he could still be a decent option for a top club, and it would be interesting to see if he’d be keen on the move back to England after enjoying his time in Italy.