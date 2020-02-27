Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invites Tyson Fury to inspire his Manchester United squad

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly invited Tyson Fury to give a motivational speech to his players.

The Norwegian tactician has had United legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane come in and speak to his squad before, and now he’s set to invite Fury to relay his inspirational career comeback, according to the Metro.

The 30-year-old has had his problems with his mental health, but recently came back remarkably with a win over Deontay Wilder crowning him the WBC world heavyweight champion.

Man Utd have not had the best of seasons, so could do with this insight into how to defy the odds and come back from even the lowest of lows.

The Red Devils used to have a few more characters and leaders in their side, and Solskjaer will perhaps hope one or two of this current crop can take something from Fury if he accepts his invitation.

Fury is a United fan and the Metro add that he’s also been invited as a guest of honour for the Premier League clash against Manchester City in March.