Video: Aubameyang misses a sitter with the final kick of the game for Arsenal vs Olympiacos

It’s not exactly been glorious for Arsenal fans over the past few years, but the manner of the loss tonight just sums everything up and will be a particularly sobering one.

Olympiacos are a decent team but Arsenal won the away leg and should’ve gone through. The Greek side went through after the defence just switched off in the final minute, but there was also a chance for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to salvage things:

It really is a horrible miss, the keeper has gone the wrong way and all Aubameyang has to do is hit the target.

This should never have been in doubt anyway, but it’s clear that Mikel Arteta has a massive job to do at Arsenal.