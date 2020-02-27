Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes scores penalty for Man United after Brugge handball

In the 21st minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Manchester United and Club Brugge, the Red Devils had the opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot.

Dan James’ attempt on goal was saved by defender Simon Deli, the Ivorian was shown a straight red card for his otherwise fine reflexes.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take his second spot-kick in as many games and he sent the keeper the wrong way with a lovely penalty.

Take a look at the handball and Fernandes’ composed penalty below:

Fair play to Fernandes for holding his nerve and tucking away the VAR penalty after such a length VAR check.

