The result against Bayern showed that Chelsea will need to make some reinforcements this Summer if they want to be competitive in Europe’s elite competition next season.

If they want players to take them to that next level, then it makes sense to look at those who are excelling in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and it seems that Lyon’s Houssem Aouar is a €50m target:

Houssem Aouar | Chelsea interest in midfielder described as ‘serious’ – €50m bid ‘ready’, club know ‘it’ll be difficult’ to resist. https://t.co/p6xyXmb1I3 #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) February 27, 2020

The Frenchman has been attracting a lot of praise for his performances lately, and he even pulled off this great bit of skill against Juventus last night:

At this level having someone who is comfortable on the ball and able to carry it out of defence is vital, so the Chelsea fans should be excited about this potential signing if it happens.