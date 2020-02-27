Menu

Video: Fred scores second goal for Man United vs Brugge after clever Chong assist

Manchester United FC
In the 92nd minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash between Manchester United and Club Brugge, the Red Devils showed that they can be ruthless to make it 5-0…

Promising youngster Tahith Chong picked up the ball on the left-wing, the Dutchman kept control of the ball before noticing teammate Fred out of the corner of his eye.

Chong picked out the central midfielder with a pinpoint pass and Fred fired the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Fred scored 10 minutes before, check out the ace’s first goal of the night here.

Take a look at the Brazilian star’s fine finish below:

Pictures from Directo.

