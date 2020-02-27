Video: Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman scores dramatic late goal for Tigres to avoid CCL upset

Tigres left it late but they eventually secured a 4-2 win over Alianza on Wednesday night to advance to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

With the scores locked at 4-4 on aggregate heading into injury time and with Alianza holding the advantage on away goals, it looked like the Mexican outfit were set for a shock exit.

SEE MORE: Video: Magical Lionel Messi dances his way through Napoli defence in Barcelona draw

However, goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman had other ideas as he stepped up and emerged as the hero for his side with a dramatic late goal.

As seen in the video below, he rises highest to superbly head home an Edu Vargas free-kick, sparking wild scenes of celebration as Tigres successfully made it through.

There’s nothing like the drama of a goalkeeper going up for a late set-piece trying to score an unlikely goal, and when it does actually happen, it results in scenes like these with Guzman making himself the hero for Tigres…